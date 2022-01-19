With the growing prevalence of the omicron variant, COVID cases have ramped up again both nationally and locally early on in 2022.
According to Sedgwick County’s COVID dashboard, the rolling 14-day average ending Jan. 14 showed 22.1% of COVID tests administered coming back positive – with an average of 1,000 new cases per day being reported in that same span. Those are the highest averages recorded since the start of the pandemic, with the percentage of positive cases topping the previous peak of 20.2% in November 2020.
The state of Kansas reported an average of 7,887 new cases per day for the 14-day period ending Jan. 14 – nearly tripling the previous high set in November 2020.
In total, nearly 95,000 positive cases have been reported in Sedgwick County since the start of the pandemic, with 4,210 positive cases in Derby and 61,013 tests being administered.
The recent surge in positive cases has led to several school districts across Kansas – including Wichita USD 259 – warning parents that closures could be imminent due to staff being unavailable. Three Wichita elementary schools (Cessna, Spaght and Linwood) were closed on Jan. 18 while the entire Valley Center school district canceled classes on Jan. 14, reporting more than 10% of district staff were out with COVID.
Given those rising numbers creating issues, Gov. Laura Kelly once again encouraged the State Legislature to remove restrictions put on remote learning last year to ease the burden on schools across Kansas.
So far, Derby Public Schools staff reported there have been no building closures due to COVID cases in 2022. Current numbers from the district’s dashboard show that, as of Jan. 14, there are 456 positive cases (87 staff, 369 students) throughout USD 260.
Derby’s positive rates have mirrored the upward trend across the county and state. While the district reported 3.01% positivity rates at its testing center prior to Christmas break, that number has jumped well above 20% (26.18% as of Jan. 10) since school resumed in 2022.
Per the county’s dashboard, local hospitals are also at “critical” capacity, with health officials continuing to encourage vaccination to avoid hospitalization (though the omicron variant has been reported to be less deadly). As of Jan. 14, the Sedgwick County Health Department had fully vaccinated 122,020 individuals.
For additional information on vaccination clinics and testing sites in the county, visit sedgwickcounty.org/covid-19.