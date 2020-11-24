In a 5-4 vote, the Park City Council recently denied a zoning change request that would have paved the way for a truck stop near 85th North and I-135, in north Sedgwick County.
The Ark Valley News reported that if the request had been approved it would have allowed overnight truck parking on the property. The News indicated the request denial was a result of residents in the area putting pressure on council members to not allow the zoning change.
The council’s decision overturned an earlier 6-1 approval of the request by the Park City Planning Commission. According to The News, the City council also voted 6-3 to completely kill the request and not send it back to the planning commission for further consideration.