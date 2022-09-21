Based on the popular children’s show, the “Thomas & Friends: Explore the Rails” exhibit will be coming to Wichita’s Exploration Place.
The exhibit is set to debut on Sept. 23 and be on display through Jan. 8. Entry is included with museum admission.
Seeking to engage children ages 2 to 7 (and their families) in STEM literacy, the exhibit offers opportunities for guests to solve a number of challenges – loading luggage, fueling trains, making repairs and more.
For information, visit exploration.org.