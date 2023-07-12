The Sedgwick County Treasurer’s office will open a tag and tax office location that will operate two days a month. The offices will be located in the Park City Administration Building at 1941 E. 61st St. N. in Park City.
On the second and third Wednesday of each month, beginning on July 12, a tag and tax clerk will be on-site from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Services are by appointment only, and tag service is limited to two titles per appointment. Appointments can be made at https://kiosk.qless.com/kiosk/app/home/5100000279.