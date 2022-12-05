The Haysville Chamber of Commerce was recently updated on a new charitable organization that is now just over a year old.
Built off needs identified by employees in USD 261, the HOPE Utility Assistance program was started to help community members in need. It is operated in partnership with the Haysville United Methodist Church.
Through the program, a family can get up to $250 to help prevent their utilities from being turned off. It is operated solely through donations and has received $18,000 so far to help more than 40 clients, as reported by The Times-Sentinel.
Recipients of support through HOPE Utility Assistance must live within the Haysville school district or have a student in the district. For more information on the program, call 316-524-4162.