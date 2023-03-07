Math Program

Kansas school districts now have access to a supplemental math curriculum at no cost thanks to legislation passed in 2022.

 COURTESY

TOPEKA – The Kansas State Department of Education recently announced it has contracted with IXL Learning to provide schools with a free supplemental instructional program that can help Kansas students improve their math skills.

A bill passed by the Kansas Legislature in 2022 appropriated $4 million for a virtual math program. The state put out a request for proposal (RFP), and IXL Learning was awarded the two-year contract.

