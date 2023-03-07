TOPEKA – The Kansas State Department of Education recently announced it has contracted with IXL Learning to provide schools with a free supplemental instructional program that can help Kansas students improve their math skills.
A bill passed by the Kansas Legislature in 2022 appropriated $4 million for a virtual math program. The state put out a request for proposal (RFP), and IXL Learning was awarded the two-year contract.
IXL’s math curriculum, along with professional development for educators, will be available at no charge to all Kansas accredited public and private schools, K-12, through June 30, 2024.
IXL Math is aligned to Kansas standards and is evidence-based. It offers personalized learning with a comprehensive K-12 curriculum, individualized guidance and real-time analytics. IXL’s curriculum is built on more than 9,000 skills that are scaffolded to help each student target their specific areas of need. Since IXL Math is custom-built for Kansas standards, teachers will be able to know exactly what students should work on in order to meet key benchmarks.
“The Kansas State Department of Education has closely reviewed IXL Math, and we believe it is a good option for Kansas school systems to consider,” said Deputy Commissioner of Education Dr. Ben Proctor.
Currently, one in four Kansas students already use the IXL program for math, English language arts, science and social studies, according to www.ixl.com, and nearly 150 accredited public and private systems already have the virtual math platform in place.
In the past school year, Kansas students have collectively mastered 2,886,952 skills and become proficient in 4,482,551 skills using math, English, science and/or social studies plans through IXL.
IXL Math covers three aspects of rigor and helps students master conceptual understanding, procedural fluency and contextual application. An IXL research report also shows students who have been using IXL for math and/or English perform better on Kansas assessments.
Systems already using IXL will be provided a credit for an extension to their current IXL Math subscription. Districts that are interested in the new supplemental instructional program can contact KSDE at ixl@ksde.org for more information.