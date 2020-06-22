A new set of pickleball courts recently opened in Mulvane.
The new courts, located at Styx Creek Park, were approved for construction last November and officially opened in May.
So far, the courts have been a hit, Mulvane public works director Kevin Baker said.
“We’ll get 20 to 30 people out there at a time, even when it’s hot,” Baker said.
The facility used to be just two tennis courts, but has been turned into four pickleball courts, “with the ability to make it a tennis court by removing the pickleball nets,” Baker said.
The project cost around $200,000. That includes excavation of the old tennis courts, working with a contractor to install the new courts, electricity and every other detail, Baker said.
A sidewalk surrounds the courts, and more sidewalk will be installed this year to increase accessibility, Baker said. A handicap ramp will also be installed.
Lights are available from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., and are set on an hour timer.
Whether it’s morning or night, there are people young and old using the court, Baker said.
“It’s all over the place,” Baker said. “That’s what’s kind of neat about it.”
“It’s been great for me as the director to see how people have responded to it.”
Styx Creek Park is located at Fourth and Franklin Ave in Mulvane.