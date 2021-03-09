Frontier Airlines launched four new nonstop routes to Las Vegas from Wichita; El Paso, Texas; Little Rock, Ark.; and Oklahoma City – with fares starting as low as $19 (and $29 out of Wichita). Frontier now offers 44 nonstop destinations from Las Vegas, including two international routes.
“We’re very excited bring more new flights to Las Vegas and offer an affordable travel option for folks from El Paso, Little Rock, Oklahoma City and Wichita to visit the Entertainment Capital of the World,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines.