Pioneering aviator Amelia Earhart spent part of her childhood in Atchison. Now, her hometown is celebrating her life and adventures with a new museum that opened in mid-April.

The Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum showcases 14 interactive science and technology exhibits, celebrates the trailblazing aviator and features a Lockheed Electra 10-E aircraft named Muriel. Earhart flew an identical plane when she and her navigator, Fred Noonan, disappeared on her doomed, final flight around the world in 1937.

