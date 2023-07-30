Fentanyl Task Force

A Kansas Bureau of Investigation handler and the K-9 unit’s Jiren demonstrate the process of detecting packaged fentanyl. Kansas officials recently announced a new unit dedicated to undermining the black market in the lethal drug.

 TIM CARPENTER/KANSAS REFLECTOR

TOPEKA — The Belgian Malinois known as Jiren raced from box to box during a recent demonstration of the animal’s olfactory capabilities before hitting on one containing the scent of fentanyl — a lethal synthetic substance local, state and federal law enforcement agencies believe to be Kansas’ top trafficking priority.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Kansas Highway Patrol, Kansas attorney general’s office, the White House’s High Density Drug Trafficking program in the Midwest, the U.S Department of Homeland Security’s investigations division and the Wichita Metro Crime Commission outlined through personal anecdote, statistical detail and emotional appeal why Kansas created a collaborative program to deal with the influx of fentanyl.

