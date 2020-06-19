The 2020-2022 edition of the Kansas Bicycle Map is now available. The map can be viewed online or ordered free of charge on the new KDOT Transportation bicycle map request portal (https://kdotapp.ksdot.org/BicycleMapRequest/). Bicycle Safety Tips cards are also available for order.
The detailed map shows all the bicycle paths in Kansas, including those in Derby, and includes the following features:
- Featured inset map highlighting cycling routes in Barton County
- Kansas Rail Trail Map
- Kansas and National Historic and Scenic Byways
- A list of recreation areas and amenities
- Ranges of daily traffic volume
- Availability of shoulders on the State Highway System
- State bicycle laws and safety tips
- Cross-country bicycle routes: U.S. Bicycle Routes 76 and 66, Trans-America Trail, and American Discovery Trail
- Biking Across Kansas routes from 2016 and 2018
- 15 inset maps showcasing local bicycle networks
Additional details can be found at ksdot.org.