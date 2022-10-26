New Food and Farm Council seeks to make local food improvements in county

Sedgwick County residents spend a lot on food each year – more than $1 billion, in fact.
In that regard, one of the numerous aims of the Food and Farm Council, a newly formed organization, is to keep some of that spending here.
According to county officials, if only five percent of total gross food sales were of local food products, that would mean about $80 million could be moving through the local economy.
The council is an outgrowth of the Wichita/Sedgwick County Food System Master Plan, which was recently approved by the Wichita City Council and the Sedgwick County Commission.
Among the plan’s goals are:
• Increase local food production.
• Improve access to healthy food.
• Foster food system coordination and education.
The food system and related choices impact every aspect of society, including public health, equity and access, the economy and the environment, according to a resolution presented by Adrienne Byrne, health director of the Sedgwick County Health Department.
County Commissioner Jim Howell, who represents District 5 and is a Derby resident, said he was happy to support this development.
He was especially pleased that there was a deregulation emphasis for those wanting to sell produce and also that the Kansas Farm Bureau took a strong, positive stance on it.
“I thought KFB would be against this, but they weren’t. That’s a good thing overall,” Howell said.
The almost zero cost of it is a positive, too, he said.
There will be some administrative and staff time expenses, and other incidental expenses, but the 14 board members will not be paid, nor will the county be subsidizing a grocery store in a so-called “food desert.”
Promoting healthy food options
Howell is glad of that, as he believes food selling should be a free market principle.
“Grocery stores have to be to be able to make money and the free market drives those decisions,” he said.
To be sure, in some areas of the county, there are few food options other than dollar stores, which don’t provide fresh fruits and vegetables, but that’s where local entrepreneurs can come in, Howell said, and promote neighborhood and community connections along with safe and healthy options.
He’s also excited to see more emphasis not just on selling produce, but processing food for sale, too.
The local effort is part of a nationwide trend as there are currently 322 Food Policy Councils operating in cities and counties across the nation.
In Kansas, there are 30 FPCs, including councils in Douglas, Johnson, Shawnee and Harvey counties, as well as Kansas City.
FPCs across the country are multidisciplinary in their nature, according to Byrne, thus stakeholders from all sectors of the food system, from production to waste, should be represented.
As proposed, council members will serve two-year terms with no more than four consecutive full terms.
Howell said it was important for the city of Wichita to get the county’s stamp of approval on the concept, too.
“They like to have a larger footprint,” he said.
That means 526,000 people keyed into the concept along with all the county’s cities, too.
Along with produce, Howell likes the concept of selling other food products, such as eggs, meat, chicken and raw milk.
Hopes are local food selling will be a win-win with more local profits and lower prices for consumers, especially as food prices have been soaring, with much of that blame going to skyrocketing diesel fuel prices needed to truck in food from long distance.
Howell has felt that price pain, too.
“With my middle class family, we don’t buy as much meat anymore as we can’t afford it,” he said. “If I buy hamburger, I have a plan for it.”
As all commissioners get a board appointment, Howell wants to find a qualified, motivated person who wants to serve on the board. Contact him at jim.howell@sedgwick.gov if interested.