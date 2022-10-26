New Food and Farm Council seeks to make local food improvements in county

The new Food and Farm Council aims to help local food production (meat, vegetables, eggs, etc.) in order to boost the regional economy.

 COURTESY

Sedgwick County residents spend a lot on food each year – more than $1 billion, in fact.

In that regard, one of the numerous aims of the Food and Farm Council, a newly formed organization, is to keep some of that spending here.

