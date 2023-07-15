The Environmental Protection Agency, Wichita State University leadership and regional partners gathered on July 12 to officially celebrate the opening of the Environmental Justice Thriving Communities Technical Assistance Center (TCTAC) at WSU’s Innovation Campus.
Wichita State’s TCTAC, the Heartland Environmental Justice Center, will serve EPA Region 7 including Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and nine tribal nations. It is one of 17 established across the nation through nearly $200 million combined in federal funding. Each TCTAC will receive at least $10 million to help in its mission.
Like the other TCTACS, the Heartland Environmental Justice Center will be used for applied learning and research benefitting disadvantaged communities and helping them with environmental and energy burdens they may be facing.
Jeff Severin, senior program manager for the HEJC, noted that the EPA has a screening tool to help identify target communities, but the local center will also do its own assessment and any communities that feel they may be facing environmental justice concerns can contact the center seeking assistance – as that is its primary directive.
“Anybody who is facing an environmental justice or energy equity concern can contact us, and we’ll work with them to identify what that challenge is and what services we might be able to provide through the center,” Severin said. “The primary goal is to help those communities get the funding they haven’t been able to access in the past.”
Heartland Environmental Justice Center and its network of partners has been set up to support those communities in need facing undue burdens and Severn noted that may come in the form of funding (i.e., helping with grant writing), offering leadership training, fostering civic engagement, etc.
EPA Region 7 Administrator Meg McCollister noted the goal is to build communities that “don’t just survive, but they thrive.”
“We want to build the Heartland Environmental Justice Center on a foundation of deep listening first,” Severin said. “I know the team will be able to do incredible work to support energy and environmental justice initiatives in Region 7.”
Community engagement will be a key component of the TCTACs, with multiple partners noting community-based organizations will be key in helping provide technical assistance on climate resilience/energy solutions for those facing undue burdens.
EPA will deliver resources in collaboration with the Department of Energy, whose funding allows the EJ TCTACs to provide support for identifying community opportunities for clean energy transition and financing options, including public-private partnerships supporting clean energy demonstration, deployment, workforce development, and outreach opportunities that advance energy justice objectives.
Severin noted the Heartland Environmental Justice Center is set up to be a “clearinghouse of funding opportunities” seeking to make a major impact and elevate the concerns of communities in need – with all partners on the same page.
“We look forward to the opportunity to advance environmental justice in our region,” said WSU President Rick Muma,“and promote healthy growth for Kansas and our neighbors.”
For more information on how to connect with the Heartland Environmental Justice Center to seek assistance, visit www.heartlandej.org.