WSU HEJC

 

Jeff Severin speaks to the newly-opened Heartland Environmental Justice Center’s approach and focus on “deep listening” to best serve disadvantaged communities in the region facing environmental justice concerns.

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER

The Environmental Protection Agency, Wichita State University leadership and regional partners gathered on July 12 to officially celebrate the opening of the Environmental Justice Thriving Communities Technical Assistance Center (TCTAC) at WSU’s Innovation Campus. 

Wichita State’s TCTAC, the Heartland Environmental Justice Center, will serve EPA Region 7 including Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and nine tribal nations. It is one of 17 established across the nation through nearly $200 million combined in federal funding. Each TCTAC will receive at least $10 million to help in its mission.

