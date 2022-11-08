The Kansas Department of Transportation recently announced that Nick Squires has been selected as the District Five engineer. Squires started his career with KDOT as a college intern before being hired full time in 2003.
District Five is responsible for construction and maintenance, including snow and ice removal, on the 4,949 miles of state highways in Rush, Pawnee, Edwards, Kiowa, Comanche, Barton, Stafford, Pratt, Barber, Rice, Reno, Kingman, Harper, Harvey, Sedgwick, Sumner, Butler and Cowley counties.