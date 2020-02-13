Wichita: The Air Capital is a new, locally-produced documentary film that takes viewers back to the beginning of aviation in the Wichita Area. The film will share times when dreams of dare-devil pilots and community boosters worked together to make Wichita the place to build airplanes.
This new film debuts at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 6 at the Orpheum Theatre, 200 N. Broadway, Wichita, Kan. Ticket sales will benefit KPTS in a co-promotion with the Orpheum Theatre. The film, written and produced by KPTS – Channel 8, looks at the history of aviation and what’s happening now in Wichita. It also explores what the future of aviation holds.
Tickets for the Orpheum event are $10 each, and are now on sale through Select-A-Seat. Advanced tickets are available online at selectaseat.com, by phone at 855-755-SEAT or in person at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena.
Those unable to attend the premiere at the Orpheum Theatre can watch Wichita: The Air Capital on KPTS during the station’s Springfest Membership Drive on Thursday, March 12 at 7 p.m. or Monday, March 16 at 7 p.m. On-air pledges to KPTS will be available during these showings.
With a pledge of $7 per month, viewers will receive a copy of Wichita: The Air Capital as a thank you gift. At the $9 per month level, supporters will receive a copy of Derby native Sonia Greteman’s new book Wichita: Where Aviation Took Wing, done by her company, the Greteman Group. For a pledge of $13 per month, supporters will receive both the DVD and book.
KPTS plans to provide copies of the documentary feature as DVDs to schools and libraries across Kansas, as well as providing the DVD to the Kansas Aviation Museum for educational purposes.
KPTS - Channel 8 is a community-owned public television station whose mission is to educate, engage, entertain and enrich Kansans. Learn more at kpts.org.