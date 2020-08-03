The Sedgwick County District Attorney's Office has started a new diversion program that will be offered to persons charged with Driving While Suspended and/or No Insurance. This program is only available to those who have not had a DWS in the past five years. The total cost of the program is $263, and defendants who successfully complete the program will have their case dismissed. The program, which went into effect Monday, aims to lessen the number of people in the courthouse on a daily basis. More info and the diversion application can be found at sedgwickcounty.org.
New diversion program available for driving while suspended, no insurance charges
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
