After input from an ad hoc redistricting committee it put together, the Sedgwick County Commission approved a new district map at its most recent meeting on Dec. 15.
Generally looked at once every 10 years, staff noted the goals set for the new district map were to keep districts as compact and equal in population as possible.
Of the 11 options being considered, the ad hoc committee unanimously voted to recommend map six to the county commission (having minimal changes) given that it meets the goal of population equivalency and keeps neighborhoods of interest together. The commission in turn approved the new district map on a 5-0 vote.