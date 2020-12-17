Following a vote in the 2020 general election, the community of Belle Plaine now has a formal Parks and Recreation Commission – a first for the city.
While the community wasn’t lacking for recreational sports opportunities, Parks Advisory Board vice chairman Jessica Ferguson noted the entity behind those summer and fall leagues – the Belle Plaine Recreation Organization – was a volunteer group.
Additionally, with a Parks Advisory Board instead of a Recreation Commission, the organization kept running into issues pursuing opportunities for the community.
“Sitting on the board, we had all these grand ideas, then we kept running into road block after road block – mostly being a financial one,” Ferguson said. “The more I started to research and look up grant opportunities, one of the things that kept popping up is because we were not a commission we didn’t qualify.”
Reaching out to a good friend who works for the city of Clearwater, Ferguson was led to pursue commission status for the city. Eventually, that push to establish a joint Parks and Recreation system for the city of Belle Plaine and USD 357 led to a ballot issue that was voted on this past November.
Being one of the few communities in a 30-mile radius without a Parks and Recreation Commission, Ferguson noted its formation would benefit the parks as well as the citizens – both in maintaining facilities and creating opportunities for the community.
“It really was just about improving our life in our small community and being able to draw families in and give them a reason to stay,” Ferguson said.
With the establishment of a Parks and Recreation Commission (passed 866 to 624), an annual tax was established to fund it – not to exceed one mill. While Ferguson noted there were some concerns about that, the community was generally receptive to the idea. In effect, the cost added in taxes is $7 for an average home in Belle Plaine – or “less than a pizza at Pizza Hut,” as Ferguson put it.
Having two children of her own, Ferguson saw the need firsthand and heard it from members of the BPRO as well. That organization’s president stepping down expedited the process to form a joint Parks and Recreation Commission, while Ferguson hit the ground running regarding those efforts when she was appointed to the Parks Advisory Board in May 2019.
Commending the efforts of the BPRO, Ferguson noted that as a volunteer organization that model is not sustainable – as those individuals had their own full-time jobs outside of organizing sports leagues. With a Parks and Recreation Commission, the city will be able to hire a sports director to help lead those efforts organizing summer baseball, softball and fall basketball leagues. Football, it was noted, would be left to the Belle Plaine Junior League.
Additionally, Ferguson said the commission would allow the city to offer more through its community center – targeting a slightly older demographic in Belle Plaine.
“We also want to offer programs for adults like some different fitness classes,” Ferguson said. “We have a beautiful new community center and a commission would allow us to offer jobs to pay somebody to come in and teach a class.”
Educational classes, like CPR, could also be offered and the Parks and Recreation Commission could also help establish an after school program at the center – something not currently offered in the city, according to Ferguson.
Belle Plaine’s Parks Advisory Board will be dissolved with the formation of the new Parks and Recreation Commission, which is set to go into effect in January 2021 (though the mill levy funds won’t be received until 2022). Two members will then be appointed by the school board, while the city council will appoint two more and the appointed commission members will then select a fifth at-large member.
While current Parks Advisory Board members like Ferguson may not serve on the new commission, they look forward to the commission serving the city in a beneficial way as it has in surrounding communities like Mulvane, Derby and Udall.
“Ultimately, I hope to see more growth, sustainability and employment opportunities through this organization,” Ferguson said. “That’s our future and we need to invest where it counts. I’m really hopeful and excited to see where this takes us.”