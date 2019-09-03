The annual Kansas State Fair will return with new and traditional features, including a brand-new mobile application.
The fair begins its 10-day run Sept. 6 at the Kansas State Fairgrounds, 2000 N. Poplar St., Hutchinson.
A new mobile application will help fair attendees navigate the grounds and each day’s schedule of activities. The free application is available on both iPhone and Android devices and will send real-time notifications during the fair.
Other highlights include country music concerts, an Explore Kansas Festival and a draft horse parade.
Gates No. 1 through 9, except for 2, will sell tickets this year. Signs will be posted at gates to direct patrons to where they can purchase tickets.
Gates 2, 6, 10 and 11 are drive-only entrances.
Attendees who show their military ID will get $4 gate admission at any time. A new ticket outlet at McConnell Air Force Base is also selling admission tickets and tickets for concerts at the Nex-Tech Wireless Grandstand.
Back by popular demand is Bandaloni, a one-man band who performs with bass and rhythm guitar, harmonica, kick drum, two high-hats, snare drum, cowbell and tambourine. And, he can sing.
The magic doesn’t end there as Bandaloni is also known for his great sense of humor, audience interaction and novelty guitar tricks. He can be found performing daily throughout the Fairgrounds.
A new parade featuring draft and miniature horses will circle the grounds beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6.
During the first weekend of the State Fair, the Explore Kansas Festival will feature the treasures and attractions found in Kansas communities.
More than 40 Kansas communities will be represented from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 7-8 in Gottschalk Park. Other communities and Kansas products are in the Pride of Kansas Building to the west. The festival is from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
Two free concerts will take place with up-and-coming country artists during the fair, including a Sept. 10 concert with Mason Ramsey, the 12-year-old “Little Hank Williams,” who went viral after yodeling one of the country singers songs in a Walmart.
Lindsay Ell, the 2019 Country Music Association’s Newcomer of the Year nominee, will take the stage Thursday, Sept. 12 with special guest Madison Kozak.
Both concerts are set at Bretz and Young Injury Lawyers Arena and start at 7:30 p.m. on their respective dates.
The Kansas State Fair also unveiled a new sunflower blue-ribbon brand in January. New signage will be set up around the grounds, and new merchandise will be on sale at Gate 9.
For more information on this year’s Kansas State Fair events, visit www.kansasstatefair.com.