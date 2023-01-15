The Family Initiative (TFI) was recently awarded an Individualized Adoption Support grant by the Kansas Department for Children and Families (DCF). The grant was awarded for TFI’s new program, Adoption Stabilization & Prevention (ASAP).
By utilizing the evidence-based practice Trust-Based Relational Intervention (TBRI), the ASAP program will provide in-home support to children and families of adoptive parents. The services will include education about the dynamics of adoption, support for mental health treatment, and parenting skills to promote placement stability.