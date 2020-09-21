A New York City television production company, Left/Right Productions, is currently filming a documentary at Haysville’s Campus High School. The documentary is called “The Graduates” and focuses on 10 seniors as they near graduation, with the intent of showing what the high school experience in America is like. The film crew has been documenting the students’ lives since late summer. Campus High School was chosen for a number of reasons: it’s mid-size, financially diverse, and in the middle of the country, a spokesperson for USD 261 said. The documentary has funding from Netflix, which may eventually air the project.
Netflix-funded documentary being filmed at Haysville’s Campus High
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
-
-
- 1 min to read