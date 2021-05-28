The Greater Wichita Area Sports Commission, along with the Wichita Wind Surge, recently announced the 87th NBC World Series will be played (partly) at Wichita’s Riverfront Stadium later this summer.
Riverfront Stadium will host games the last six days of the tournament, Aug. 9-14. Hutchinson’s Hobart-Detter Field will play host to the first five days of NBC World Series action Aug. 4-8.
Public ticket sales for both locations will begin at 10 a.m. June 8. Tickets are available for purchase at www.nbcbaseball.com.