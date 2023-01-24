Airman Lissbeth Cardenas Idrovo

Airman Lissbeth Cardenas Idrovo, right, 22nd Contracting Squadron contracting specialist, performs the Oath of Allegiance at the Kansas Naturalization Ceremony Jan. 20, 2023, in Wichita, Kansas. She is accompanied by her supervisor, left, Staff Sgt. Cassandria McAfee. Airman Idrovo was one of two McConnell Airmen to become a U.S. Citizen that day, along with Airman Michelle Ashley, far left and in her blue service dress uniform. Airman Ashley is a full-time member of the Kansas Air National Guard’s 184th Comptroller Flight at McConnell. During the ceremony 165 people from 46 countries became U.S. citizens.

MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, Kan. – McConnell’s own Airman Lissbeth Cardenas Idrovo, 22nd Contracting Squadron contracting specialist, became a U.S. citizen on Jan. 20, 2023, during the first Kansas naturalization ceremony of the year.

During the ceremony, Cardenas and 162 other individuals from 46 countries, including Albania, Cameroon, Ecuador, India, Ukraine and Vietnam, became naturalized U.S. citizens.

