Writing a book is no small feat for even the most skilled authors.
For Vanessa Whiteside, author of “100 Things To Do in Wichita Before You Die” though, the work was the true definition of a passion project.
“If someone had told me even a year ago that I was going to be a book author, I would’ve been curious about that,” Whiteside said. “I did not set out to write this book. It was a labor of love to write the book because I’m basically getting to write about something I absolutely adore and I get very excited to tell other people, even locals or people I meet when I’m out and about, you know, that are from here about like insider tips. That’s what brings me so much joy.”
Whiteside was approached by Reedy Press to compose the book due to her status in the Wichita community as an influencer. The press was co-founded in 2003 in St. Louis, Mo., by Josh Stevens and Matthew Heidenry, who were “museum publishing professionals who sought to help cultural institutions and organizations publish books,” according to the press’s website.
Whiteside said she had the right combination of experience and passion to be the perfect fit to write a book like “100 Things.”
“I was actually approached by Reedy Press out of St. Louis and they said, ‘we’ve heard about you – you’ve come recommended and we know that you are a writer and a native Wichitan, and you also have experience in marketing.’ Those are three characteristics they look for in choosing an author. And I said, ‘yes, I tick all those boxes.’ So I signed up to write the book,” Whiteside said.
The work is a guidebook to the city of Wichita providing readers with a laundry list of things to do in the city. Whiteside says the process for coming up with 100 things was easy. The difficult part was actually narrowing down her list of things that would make it on the page.
“When you’re from here, you know, there are some quintessential things that have to go in the book,” Whiteside said. “So the process of writing the book started with creating a list of a hundred plus – and there were definitely more than a hundred – and then reviewing that list and considering every kind of person that might pick up this book.”
One of the book’s requirements set by the publisher was that all 100 things had to be within the city limits of Wichita. That being said, Whiteside said there were a number of things she could’ve easily included outside of the city in places such as Derby, Mulvane or any of the surrounding communites.
Whiteside said that she put a tremendous amount of effort into making the book accessible to a wide range of people whether they were new to the area or native Wichitans. She wants the book to cover all the bases.
“I wanted to make sure I also included newer or some of those smaller, local businesses that are true gems that have a good local following and they need more attention. I love supporting local, everything. Everything in this book is local, including, for example, Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers. It started in Wichita. So even though it is now a franchise it started here. So you start with the list and then once you feel really confident about the list … you cross your fingers and when the last manuscript is taken and your book editors looked at it for the 15th time and you just think, ‘I hope I did a great job. I hope I did the city and all these local business owners justice, I hope I make them proud.’ And you let go of it.”
“100 Things To Do in Wichita Before You Die” is available for purchase online and at major retailers.