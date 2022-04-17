The Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball team, fresh off claiming the 2022 national championship, are launching a barnstorming tour set to take the celebratory show on the road. The first stop on the tour will be at Wichita’s East High School on April 23, with doors to open at 2 p.m.
Scheduled events include an autograph session, live and silent auction, interactive camp with players, Q&A session and team dinner. The tour is being organized by 6th Man Strategies, with all 18 members of the team slated to appear.
Tickets for the event start at $30. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit barnstormingtour.com.