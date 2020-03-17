Released in conjunction with the state basketball tournament, the Kansas State High School Activities Association recently announced its 2020 Oscar Stauffer Award recipients. The award is given annually to the Sportscaster of the Year and Sportswriter of the Year.
This year, Mulvane’s Kasey McDowell was honored with the Sportswriter of the Year award. McDowell is the owner and writer for mulvanesports.com.
A 1996 graduate from Mulvane High School, McDowell participated in baseball, football and basketball before attending Kansas State University, where he received a computer science degree in 2003.
At the request of the Mulvane High School coach, McDowell created a website for Mulvane baseball in 2004. He then went on to develop and run sites for the high school football, basketball and softball teams within the next four years.
In 2013, McDowell combined all the websites and included all other high school sports to become the owner/operator of Kmac Web Design and mulvanesports.com. During this time, he also developed a way to publish articles to the website and is now the primary writer of sports news coverage.
McDowell does all this in his spare time, as he works for the Mulvane School District in the Technology department as his primary job.
Mulvanesports.com is in its seventh year of operation and covers all high school and middle school sports from the varsity level on down.
Each activity section features the rosters, schedules, stats, awards, photos, alumni sections that display the rosters/team/results from years past (some back to early 1900s) and college trackers that cover all athletes who go on to compete at the collegiate level.
McDowell also produces football highlight videos for each week that are in the football video gallery and has been doing so for over 10 years.
The website features a “Virtual Wall of Fame” and “Virtual Wall of Honor” matching the physical Wall of Fame at Mulvane High School, featuring athletes and teams that have won state titles, all state selections and standout athletes throughout the history of Mulvane athletics.
McDowell also developed a companion mobile app for Apple and Android products for mulvanesports.com, which displays news articles, rosters, schedules and pictures for the current season.