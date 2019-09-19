This October, Mulvane residents will be able to take part in a citywide garage sale, the second in the city this year.
City Administrator Kent Hixson says he believes residents held the first fall citywide sale last year. He said high interest among residents led to the second annual sale.
The City of Mulvane does not endorse, host or sponsor the citywide garage sales.
“They just happen. Very organic,” Hixson said.
Residents who would like to take part in the sale, which is set from Oct. 3 through 5, can purchase a $5 garage sale permit at Mulvane City Hall, 211 N. 2nd St.