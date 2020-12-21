The Mulvane WildActs, a community theatre group in Mulvane, has canceled in-person performances of its upcoming Christmas show due county regulations limiting mass gatherings.
The group’s production of “A Christmas Carol” will instead be published in a video format. The WildActs hope to publish the video online by Christmas Eve to their official Facebook page, Mulvane WildActs Community Theater.
The group is also considering creating DVD copies of their performance based on community interest. Anyone who would be interested in obtaining a copy if they become available can contact the WildActs by email at mulvanewildacts@gmail.com.