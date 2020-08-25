Sumner County Family Care Center’s Mulvane and Wellington practices will soon join Ascension Medical Group Via Christi. In a news release, Via Christi representatives said the transition is expected to be “seamless” and will lead to a lower cost for services. The purchase of the two practices is expected to be finalized next month. Ascension also recently announced plans to lease space in Wellington’s Sumner Community Hospital, which closed earlier this year. That space will be used to open an ER next year.
Mulvane, Wellington family care clinics to join Ascension Via Christi
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
