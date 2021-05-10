Partnering with the Sedgwick County Health Department, Mulvane High School (1900 N. Rock Road) will host a COVID-19 clinic from 2 to 5 p.m. May 21 at the MHS gymnasium.
Mobile clinics – an alternative for those unable to go to the community vaccination site in Wichita – are offered by SCHD staff and will be open on a first come, first serve (walk-in) basis. No appointment necessary.
All clinics will offer Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson (J&J) vaccine. The Pfizer vaccine is available to people age 16 or older; the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is available to people age 18 or older.
In an effort to provide additional opportunities and broader outreach of the COVID-19 vaccine, new dates, times and locations for mobile clinics are added weekly and information is updated at www.sedgwickcounty.org/covid-19/vaccine/schedule/.