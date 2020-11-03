In observance of Veterans Day, Paul Irwin Stewart American Legion Post 136 (410 SE Louis Dr.) in Mulvane will hold a flag retirement ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 11 outside on the patio.
The flag retirement ceremony is open to the public who may also need to have their own personal flags or flags of their loved ones disposed of during the evening.
Those wishing to have a flag retired can take them to the American Legion building any day of the week. There is a repurposed mailbox located outside the front door specifically for flags that can be utilized if the legion is closed.