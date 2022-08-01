Scott Swaney has seen a lot in his 35 years as a driver’s education teacher in the Mulvane school district, but one takeaway from the experience has been the concept of how important it is for young people to know the rules of the road and be safe.
"I've never seen a kid injured in an algebra class, but I have in a car," he said. "We undervalue a skill they will need every day of their life."
Swaney wants his students to be comfortable and skilled as they drive, and he wants to know that if that person was driving toward him, that he and his family could be confident in their skills.
But after 35 years of filling his summers with young drivers –an estimated 1,400 in all – Swaney is ready for a break, and has retired. Swaney, 58, will continue to teach eighth grade science at Mulvane Middle School for the next four years before he fully retires at 62. Swaney likes to start students out young as it gives them far more practice time.
Safety is the whole name of this endeavor, so much so that there's a special brake on the passenger's side of the vehicle Swaney uses that can be employed in case of an emergency.
"I would not teach driver’s ed without a brake," he said with a laugh.
Building a sense of judgment
And in all those years on the road, he and his students have been involved in only one accident.
The district has insurance for situations such as that, and provides all the other requirements, such as the vehicle and fuel, for the program. They use a Dodge Caravan, which Swaney likes because there's lots of room and drivers sit up high. The standard practice involves having one student drive away from the school and the other one return the group.
One negative aspect of driving that Swaney has observed is the advent of cell phones and their affect on driving. When he started, there were none, but now they present a danger in vehicles.
"The whole texting thing presents more cause for accidents than drinking and driving," he said.
Building a solid sense of judgment is an important part of driver’s ed, he said.
"Starting out, I tell them that you have a little voice inside your head and if you have any doubt, don't do it," he said. "Until you have built your skills, err on the side of caution."
More vehicle technology has not translated to an easier driving process, he said. In fact, Swaney doesn't let students use aids such as a back-up camera, as he wants them to know how to use their mirrors and be aware of any blind spot.
Parental involvement a vital aspect
Swaney has failed some students, mostly because they couldn't pass the written test. But there also have been some students who simply couldn't pick up road skills. He's noticed that many of them couldn't ride a bike, either. Bicycle riding provides students with many of the same abilities that they also use with driving, such as changing lanes, he said.
A student who passes his class needs to work at it.
"I'm going to make them earn their driver's license," he said.
Driver’s ed is strictly a summer activity for the district, because that way, it can employ a staff teacher and pay that person a supplemental rather than have to hire a person with salary and benefits.
Students take two hours of class for three weeks, or 30 hours, which is more than most driving schools, he said. They then get a minimum of five hours behind the wheel.
The fee is $145, which Swaney said is a bargain in today's market.
"You get way more than what you pay for," he said.
Reflecting on his teaching time, Swaney said that one of the most vital aspects of building a student's driving ability is the involvement of parents. If parents work with students just a bit and teach them basic skills, Swaney said he can pick it up from there and can get them from the parking lot to highway driving in just four days.
Driver’s ed is all about building up a student's skills, as they simply can't do it without a foundation to start with, he said.
"It's so important to make sure your kid knows how to drive before you put them behind a wheel.”