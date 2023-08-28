Following a six-month hiring process, the Mulvane City Council announced its new city administrator at its Aug. 21 meeting, with Austin St. John selected to take over for Kent Hixson. According to The Mulvane News, St. John is slated to start on Oct. 7 after Hixson’s official retirement.
St. John has served as the city administrator in Marysville for the past seven years, previously filling the same role in Chapman from 2014-2016. He was one of three finalists along with current Mulvane Planning Administrator Joel Pile and Kiowa City Administrator Sam Demel.