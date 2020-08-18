The superintendent of Mulvane Public Schools last week gave students and families another update about the upcoming school year.
Dr. Jay Ensley, USD 263 superintendent, provided the update via video recording, a typical approach for him as of late. He covered a handful of topics in the four-minute video.
Ensley started the video by saying that about 11 percent of enrolled students have chosen to go “all-remote,” meaning they will do all their schoolwork virtually instead of splitting time between in-person learning and at-home learning. Ensley announced a couple weeks ago that the district will use a hybrid model this fall, meaning students will spend part of the school week learning in-person and part of the week learning from home. At that time, Ensley said an entirely remote option would also be available.
Ensley went on to say that student schedules were still being finalized, and that families would soon receive an email from the district detailing when their kids would be learning from home and when they’d be at school. Those schedule details should now be available to parents, but specific teachers are still being finalized. Ensley said that families will be contacted by homeroom or advisory teachers by Aug. 28 at the latest.
Ensley said that certified staff and teachers will be receiving training related to the district’s hybrid learning model “over the next three weeks.”
Student orientation days are set for Sept. 8 and 9 and will be held virtually. The first day of learning, whether in-person or remote, is set for Sept. 10, Ensley said.
Lastly, Ensley said that activities – “everything from athletics to forensics to debate” – are still planned to happen as normal “with some precautions on the health side.”
“That could change, whether it’s a league decision or a decision from KSHSAA,” Ensley said. “[It] could change at any time.”