Mulvane Superintendent Dr. Jay Ensley recently provided the Mulvane school district with another coronavirus video update.
The biggest piece of news in the update is that the district is now releasing COVID-19 numbers on a weekly basis.
As of September 21, the district has had one student confirmed positive. There were also eight students quarantined as close contacts or household contacts.
In addition, the district has had one confirmed COVID-19-positive staff member, as well as one staff member quarantined as a close contact or household contact.
The district’s COVID-19 numbers can be accessed on the district’s website by clicking the news tab.
Ensley said that the district plans to provide direction on how positive cases will be handled.
“If we do have a positive case in Mulvane schools, we’ll work closely with the health department to identify close contacts and quarantine expectations,” Ensley said. “We’ll also contact family members of students or contact staff members if they are determined to be a close contact.”
Ensley also said that there will be “extra sanitization and cleaning in the areas involved” and that the district will “continue to offer and support meaningful learning for our students that are in quarantine.”
Ensley ended the video update by urging families and staff to follow the safety guidelines the district has provided.
“We want to encourage our families and staff to continue to be diligent with the safety measures that not only the school but the county has put in place. This will help us mitigate the risk and exposure.”