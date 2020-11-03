Mulvane Superintendent Dr. Jay Ensley released another video update last week, providing families with a COVID-19 update as well as other district news.
Ensley said that Mulvane Public Schools had two students with confirmed COVID-19 cases as of the video update’s release, which was shared on October 30. There were five staff members with confirmed COVID-19 cases. Districtwide, there were 30 individuals who were close contacts in quarantine. Out of those 30 close contacts in quarantine, 22 were students. The remaining 8 were staff members.
These COVID-19 numbers are some of the highest the Mulvane school district has seen during the pandemic. Ensley said that although the numbers have increased, he believes that the district’s COVID-19 response plan allows the district to continue to function without any major changes.
“We still feel that our structure allows us to move forward by maintaining safe distances and reducing risks,” Ensley said. “So we’ll continue to emphasize any ways we can reduce the risk [of spreading COVID-19] and maintain safety.”
Ensley also detailed the district’s parent-teacher conferences, which were held virtually this year. Ensley commended both staff and families for making the most of the new format.
“We had excellent participation, which is always what we want when we have parent-teacher conferences,” Ensley said. “It’s very important that this relationship between staff, students and parents be placed as an emphasis when we navigate these times that we’re in, and also when we’re in normal modes of education. So, once again, I cannot thank you [parents and students] enough.”
Ensley finished his video update with another thank you, this time in relation to the snowy weather that affected numerous Kansas school districts last week. Monday was a school day in Mulvane, and Tuesday was a “remote learning weather day.”
“That remote learning day was a new procedure for us, so thank you teachers for your preparation, and thank you to the families and older students for facilitating that and being accountable in the learning and activities that took place.”