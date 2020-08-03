Mulvane Public Schools plans to start the school year using a hybrid model, the district recently announced. An entirely remote learning option will also be available for students.
“[Our priority is] keeping students and staff as safe as possible while also offering a meaningful, engaging and accountable education for our students,” Mulvane Superintendent Dr. Jay Ensley said in a video statement shared with families. “That has been a challenge that we are addressing with this plan.”
Students will be in class Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday of each week, but not for the whole school day. Half will be in class in the morning, and half will be in class during the afternoon. Everyone will learn from home on Wednesdays, which will allow for “some deep cleaning and teacher instructional and planning time,” Ensley said.
The hybrid learning model – which was created by a task force of teachers, nurses, administrators, and board members and guided by parent and staff feedback – will be in effect from the start of school, which has been delayed to September 8, through the middle of October. At that time, the district’s learning model will be reevaluated, Ensley said.
“It could continue, or we could pivot and change at that point,” Ensley said.
The district’s plan has several different levels it can move between based upon the severity of COVID-19 in the area. The intent is to be able to quickly shift and move between levels if necessary.
“If we have to shut down as a state, community, or as a district, we will have the tools and planning needed to do that,” Ensley said.
The first two days of school will be a virtual orientation, and the first day of on-site learning will be September 10. Mulvane’s school calendar is otherwise unchanged. Holidays have remained the same.
Based upon current county and state requirements, staff and students will have their temperature taken before being allowed inside school buildings, Ensley said. Other details, including the protocol on masks, food service, technology, transportation and more, are still being ironed out. The district is at this point unable to offer shuttle busing.
“Everything will be affected,” Ensley said.
Ensley acknowledged that the plan will not be perfect for every family or student.
“We know this is going to create some challenges for some families, and we apologize for that, but we have to consider that our team and teachers felt it was best to have our students in front of us and with us as much as possible,” Ensley said.
“No plan is perfect. We’re not going to be able to answer absolutely everyone’s needs or questions, and I apologize for that, but I assure much deliberation, thought and input was considered as we developed this plan.”
Enrollment and registration is open through August 7. Any questions can be addressed to individual building principals.