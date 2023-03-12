Wichita State University recently announced more than 3,500 students made the dean’s honor roll for the fall 2022 semester.
To be included on the dean's honor roll, students must have been enrolled full time (at least 12 credit hours) and earned at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
Students from Mulvane earning honors included Brookelyn G Allen, Tyler J. Bayliff, Amanda M. Bilby, Trenton M. Billingslea, Emily L. Bradley, Sierra D. Bradshaw, Samantha R. Copeland, Ariel Cortez-Martinez, Kyle R. Dillon, Andrew R. Gibson, Amber R. Hansen, Katelyn L. Hayes, Bailey E. Hooten, Olivia T. Lockwood, Colson T. Mark, Abigail M. McGown, Christopher Megonigle, Cierra B. Milledge, Keera J. Parks, Caleb J. Perkins, Chayton C. Pfannenstiel, James D. Reames, Brianna R. Swanagan, Johann M. Swope, Caleb K. Thornton, Jaret D. Titus, Ashley M. Wilson, Michael P. Wilson, Evan C. Wing and Amy Zheng.