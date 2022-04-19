A total of 140 Kansas high school seniors were recently named 2022 Kansas Career and Technical Education (CTE) Scholars.
Mulvane High School’s Kamryn Nolan was among those students recognized this year.
The Kansas CTE Scholar program is an opportunity to recognize well-rounded outstanding (3.5 GPA in CTE coursework) CTE students are high school seniors. This is the fourth year for the initiative.
For earning the distinction, scholars receive a commemorative pin, special certificate and statewide recognition.