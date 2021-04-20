Tickets for the Mulvane Optimist Club’s springtime steak feed are now on sale. The event was canceled in 2020 due to COVID.
The feed is scheduled from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, May 7 at the Mulvane Rodeo Arena, The Mulvane News reports. To prepare, a potato-wrapping event will take place at 7 p.m. May 6 at the arena.
Tickets cost $30 in advance or $35 at the gate. To purchase tickets in advance, contact The Mulvane News at 316-777-4233.
Attendees will have the option of one 2-pound sirloin or two 1-pound T-bones. Sides will be provided and beer will be available.