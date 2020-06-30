Enjoy luxury hotels? Feeling lucky? This promotion is for you.
After a number of annual events in Mulvane were cancelled, the city needed to find some way to use its leftover transient guest tax funds. That led to the creation of the Mulvane Staycation program.
The program provides overnight stay vouchers for the Hampton Inn at the Kansas Star Casino, as well as gift cards and gift certificates to local businesses.
There are more than 20 participating local businesses that the city has purchased gift cards from, with values ranging from $50 to $100. The overnight stay vouchers retail for about $130 a night. In total, each giveaway package is estimated to be around $200 in value.
The city plans to give out about 40 giveaway packages, Pile said. Packages will be awarded at local events. Some were given out at Sunday’s car show in downtown Mulvane, and more will be given out at Mulvane Patriots baseball games, as well as other events.
There will also be three weekly drawings, available for live viewing on the Mulvane Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page.
The three drawings will be on July 10, July 17, and July 24. Participants are required to go into a participating business and enter their name into a drawing box.
The giveaways are open to anyone, but must be used by December 30, 2020, Pile said. And because the Hampton Inn is at the Kansas Star Casino, all winners must be 21 years or older.
Pile said there are two main goals for the promotion.
“The purpose of it is twofold – to encourage people to have a good time around Mulvane, and to get some money to our local businesses.”