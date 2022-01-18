Mulvane standout Jayden Price finding success at NDSU

Three-time national champion Jayden Price has given his all at North Dakota State University. The Derby resident and Mulvane standout has been able to make an impact for the Bison as a return specialist. Price saw some return on his investment in 2021 as he was a part of an NDSU team that won the 2021 national championship in December and graduated with a degree in marketing.
“It’s been so much fun; it has been a blast,” Price said. “I knew I was coming here to win, but I was never expecting how great of a feeling it was, especially this last one. It has been great, three national championships; I just graduated this fall with my marketing degree. I couldn’t ask for anything more. This university has given me everything I could ask for.”
Price lives in Derby but grew up in the Mulvane school district and spent more time going to Mulvane events, so it wasn’t really a decision to be a Wildcat.
“I live in Derby, but I am technically in the Mulvane school district, so that is how it all worked out. My two older brothers went to Mulvane, so I just went there. So it wasn’t really a deciding factor. It just was how I grew up going to Mulvane stuff.”
At Mulvane High School, Price was a multi-sport athlete but thrived on the football field on both sides of the ball. In his recruiting process, he fell in love with Fargo, N.D., and the winning culture. He was recruited to NDSU as an athlete and was eventually moved to cornerback after one of his visits.
“I didn’t know; at first they were either going to put me in the slot or at cornerback,” Price said. “When I came on my official visit, they labeled me as a corner, so I knew about six months before I got here.”
Price got his start on the special teams unit, but he always wanted to be a return man. He had some experience fielding punts in high school and worked hard before and after practice to show the coaching staff he was the man for the job.
“During spring ball and fall camp, I made it a point to get out there before and after practice and catch a bunch of punts,” Price said. “I made it clear to our coaching staff that I wanted a chance to return punts. They gave me the opportunity, and I took off and ran with it.”
Price found a niche as a punt returner in 2021 and was a problem for opposing teams. In 25 attempts, Price had 333 yards and a touchdown and averaged 13.3 yards per return. He was named to the Stats Perform FCS All-America third team and a second team All-Missouri Valley Conference selection as a return specialist
After winning the award, Price heard from several people from Derby, which was a special moment for the redshirt junior.
“I heard from a lot of people,” Price said. “I think they saw it on Twitter around the same time I saw it, and a lot of people were making comments on Facebook and Twitter. So I got a lot of messages. A lot of people saw it, and I heard from a lot of people back home, so it was a pretty good feeling.”
According to Price, it really started clicking for him in the spring season when he took a punt for a touchdown, and he believes that is only the beginning. Price has two years of eligibility remaining, and he plans to continue playing for the Bison while working on his master’s degree.