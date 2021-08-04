Mulvane Public Schools hosted a STEM-focused summer camp for the first time in July.
The camp, called “Camp Invention,” has operated for more than three decades, with the goal of building confidence and problem-solving skills in students through hands-on STEM activities. As part of this year’s program, “Recharge,” campers designed a morphing road rally vehicle, reverse-engineered a wireless microphone, built a rubber duck-launching device and constructed their own solar-powered robotic cricket.
The program is run by the National Inventors Hall of Fame in partnership with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. It teaches children the importance of intellectual property while exploring, creating and designing. The camp aims to promote STEM learning, builds leadership and encourages entrepreneurship.
Typically offered as an in-person camp, this year’s format was designed to run both in-person and at-home to allow all children to participate. The local camp had only in-person participants.
Camp director Lori Colvin has been a first grade teacher at Munson Primary School for about four years. She said she previously taught at the camp for three years, when it was still hosted at Swaney Elementary School in Derby.
Colvin directed the camp for the first time this year, as the previous director had to step down. Colvin, along with three teachers and a handful of middle and high school students, operated the camp from July 12 to 16.
Fifty-three students, aged kindergarten through sixth grade, participated in the camp.
With a lot of first-timers this year, Colvin said she received positive feedback from many parents and campers.
“The kids were excited about the projects; they were excited to tell their parents about what they created,” she said. “They would go home each day and tell their parents what they had worked on.”
With a heavy focus on designing technology, Colvin said the camp exposes students to potential career fields and helps bring out their innate curiosity.
“STEM allows students to tap into some of those skills that we don’t always get to tap into at school, or sometimes they don’t get to tap into them until they’re a little bit older,” she said. “At the younger grades, a lot of times we’re more focused on reading and math and those foundational skills.”
“This allows kids to be creative ’cause they have that natural curiosity still, so it allows them to use that to build things.”
Materials for the at-home experience, with on- and off-screen learning options, were shipped directly to campers. The in-person format provided step-by-step curriculum and all the materials directly to the host site.
Local programs are facilitated and taught by certified local educators. Annually, Camp Invention programs benefit more than 130,000 children and partner with 1,800 schools and districts across the nation.
Educators and school districts can partner with Camp Invention in 2022 by visiting www.invent.org/camp.