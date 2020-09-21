The Mulvane City Council recently approved a change to school zone speed times. The change lengthens them to now be from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on school days.
Police Chief Gordon Fell recommended the council make the change because students are arriving at school throughout the day because of the district’s hybrid learning approach. The district decided that a hybrid learning model would be the best middle ground between safety and in-person instruction. Students were also allowed to opt in to remote-only learning.
Fell said that the police department had reviewed various options for how to fix this necessary change, and ultimately decided that it would be simplest to just have the school zone lights on all day during school hours.
The change affects the school zones on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. All USD 263 students are taught via remote learning on Wednesdays.
There are three different school zones in Mulvane. One is located on Second Avenue. Another school zone is on Plaza Lane. The third is on K-15.
The school zone signs now reflect that the speed limit is 20 miles per hour “all day during school hours.”