Mulvane school officials recently surveyed Mulvane High School seniors and their parents about what they’d like to see in a graduation ceremony. Like Derby and other Kansas school districts, Mulvane cancelled their spring graduation ceremony in response to the coronavirus.
The survey included four options. Responders were asked to give their number one and number two choices.
Those options include a graduation ceremony in late July “when a more typical graduation might be a possibility,” district officials said. District officials warned that this option could involve a change of location and a potential restriction on the number of attendees.
The second option would have one student at a time come to the high school with a few family members, walk across the stage, and then have a photo taken. Each student would be filmed, and a finished graduation video would be shared on May 16, the original graduation ceremony date.
The third option would be a parade of graduates in cars. The parade would stop at a designated location where each graduate would get out of their car and have their name read as they walked across the stage.
The final option would include a graduation drive-in on May 16 in the high school parking lot, with one car per graduate. The ceremony would include a broadcast of graduation speeches and a stage for graduates to walk across.
School officials will soon reveal the finalized plan for Mulvane High School’s 2020 graduation ceremony.
