Mulvane school officials recently surveyed Mulvane High School seniors and their parents about what they’d like to see in a graduation ceremony. Like Derby and other Kansas school districts, Mulvane cancelled their spring graduation ceremony in response to the coronavirus.
The top choice of students and parents was to do a normal – or as close to normal as possible – graduation ceremony in late July “when a more typical graduation might be a possibility.”
The majority of seniors who responded were in favor of a later gathering that would allow them to celebrate with family and friends.
Plans for what the ceremony will look like and where it will be held are still being developed. With a ceremony being a mass gathering, the district will need authorization from the Sedgwick County Health Department.
Plans are also being made for a 2020 Senior Awards Ceremony, which will recognize seniors for their accomplishments. The final details of that awards ceremony are still being worked out. The plan for the awards ceremony is to hold it virtually on May 16, beginning at 10 a.m. After the awards ceremony, a senior tribute video will be aired.
Mulvane seniors had the opportunity to take graduation pictures this week. The district is also considering putting on some type of parade for the graduating class.
This story was first reported by The Mulvane News.