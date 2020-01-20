The Mulvane Board of Education opened discussions at a January board meeting about the possibility of a May bond issue vote. A school district master plan had previously been developed through a steering committee which included several meetings to get input from the public.
According to The Mulvane News, improvements to the buildings are being considered with a potential $47.2 million bond. Of the total amount, approximately $27 million could be devoted to Mulvane Middle School, the oldest facility in the district. The news reported that previous estimates indicate that approximately 90 percent of the middle school needs refurbished or replaced.
A new Early Childhood Center is also being considered at a cost of $6 million. Other expenditures in the potential bond include safety improvements at all four schools in the district as well as infrastructure improvements and more.