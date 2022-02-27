After an initial search started five years ago, the Mulvane school district took action on a perceived need recently – with the school board approving a real estate purchase of 92 acres for future expansion at its Feb. 14 meeting.
The land purchased sits just east of Mulvane High School (1900 N. Rock Rd.), on the other side of Country Walk Estates, comprising 92 acres of farm ground currently.
USD 263 Superintendent Dr. Jay Ensley said the land acquisition would serve for “future development of schools,” with no immediate construction plans on the horizon. While previous reports stated the site would be used for a new high school, Ensley admitted “there has been no determination on what facilities the land will be used for” at this time.
Land acquisition was identified as a need for future development as part of a planning committee process initiated in 2017 and Ensley noted such a committee will soon be re-established to revisit plans to address USD 263 facility needs.
“Purchasing the land for USD 263 is a very important step in preparing for the future of Mulvane schools. Having the new land will provide several options for future facilities,” Ensley said. “It was a decision and process that was very carefully considered and executed. The USD 263 Board of Education and I are excited about the opportunities that will be provided for the vision of the school and community.”
The board unanimously approved the real estate purchase agreement and did the same in regards to a resolution authorizing the sale of general obligation bonds not to exceed $1 million (the price of the land is approximately $920,000). The board also approved a hearing regarding the district land purchase, which will be held at 5:55 p.m. prior to a special meeting on March 7.