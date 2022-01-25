Residents of Mulvane voted in a special election Jan. 18 on whether to implement a new sales tax to help fund multiple improvement projects. Based on the official results recently announced by Sedgwick County, the new sales tax passed by a slim margin (183-162) and will go into effect on July 1. The tax is scheduled to automatically sunset after five years.
City Manager Kent Hixston noted many of the projects to be funded through the sales tax – including improvements to Rock Road, stormwater drainage and city parks – have been in Mulvane’s capital improvement plan for years.
Whereas in larger communities like Wichita and Sedgwick County funding of CIP items becomes virtual law upon adoption, that plan acts as a “wish list” in smaller municipalities. Projects may get rearranged based on funding availability, but the passage of the sales tax provides the ability to tackle a number of issues that have been percolating for the city.
“In Mulvane, the CIP isn’t set in stone. We might reprioritize another project over somebody else but at least it’s on the list,” Hixson said. “Elected officials know it needs to be done; it’s infrastructure that needs to be done. That’s what we’re doing.”
A previous sales tax to fund construction of the new Mulvane Public Library saw that building paid off earlier than expected. That threw a wrench into the timing of the new sales tax, but Hixson reported the plan was always to bring such an item back to the citizens of Mulvane – something required for each
new project.
Besides making improvements to Rock Road (between Highway K-15 and 103rd street) – likely the first project to be addressed – the new sales tax is intended fo fund drainage improvements through the creation of a detention pond along Styx Creek to severally reduce potential flooding like that seen in 2016. The city is pursuing a FEMA grant for the drainage project, but a local match is still required in order to receive assistance.
Total costs of the proposed projects to be funded by the sales tax are estimated at roughly $2 million, also including a number of park enhancements – like new ball field lights at the sports complex and foot bridges across Styx Creek.
One entirely new element that will be funded by the sales tax is a splash park in downtown Mulvane (across from the Pix Community Center), which Hixson stated maintains the city council’s mission to renovate that area.
“To me, it’s just a continuation of the redevelopment of the downtown area, making it a place where people will want to go and gather,” Hixson said.
Mulvane’s downtown addition, Hixson said, will be a basic landscaped park with a splash pad modeled after the one installed in Derby’s Madison Avenue Central Park.
While each element will be addressed in time, Hixson will next go back to the council to get $3 million in bonds issued for the projects. Those bonds would be paid back through the new sales tax, which is projected to collect $650,000 annually. Designs for the projects will begin as soon as that funding is secured.