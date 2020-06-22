A car show hosted by Mulvane’s Lil’ Deuce Scoop ice cream shop is happening in Mulvane this weekend. The 2nd annual Birthday Bash Car Show – celebrating the ice cream shop’s opening – will be Sunday, June 28 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Mulvane. The event is open to any kind of car and to anyone interested in attending. There will be a number of awards and prizes given out.
Mulvane’s Lil’ Deuce Scoop hosting car show
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
